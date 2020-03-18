March 30, 1954 - March 14, 2020

Gary K. Healey, 65, of Lincoln, passed away March 14, 2020. He was born on March 30, 1954 in Lincoln, to Patrick and Marilyn (Roemmich) Healey.

Gary retired in 2017 as a successful salesman from the banking, printing and car dealership industries. He was also a proud member of St. Marks UMC. Gary earned a top scholarship in Baseball at UNL and continued his love for sports in bowling, hunting, fishing, softball and golf.

Gary was a proud husband, father and papa who is survived by his wife Juanita of forty-five years, sons Chad, Chase (Rebecca) and Chip (Annie) all of Lincoln. Three grandchildren Mason, Micah and Braxton. Father Patrick and brother Bruce (Marcia) along with cousins and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his mother Marilyn.

During these unprecedented times and restriction of large gatherings, there will only be a private family burial. We will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation in lieu of flowers: 6500 Kelsey Lane, Lincoln, NE 68516. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.

