Gary J. Wood, 74, of Lincoln, passed away Sept. 25, 2020. Funeral: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2nd, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3128 "S" St., Lincoln. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 “O” St., Lincoln. Rosary: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Oct. 1, at Wyuka. Family will be present from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. When attending service please abide by local and CDC covid-19 guidelines. Condolences at wyuka.com. Funeral service live stream: www.facebook.com/sacredheartlincolnNE