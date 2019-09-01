August 28, 2019
Gary Hendricks, 71, of Lincoln, passed away August 28, 2019. Immediate family includes his wife Florence Hendricks of Lincoln, sons Kelly (Celeste) Hendricks of Kansas City, Kan., Joseph (Misty) Hendricks of Lincoln, daughters Jamie Hendricks and Katherine (Brady) Pedersen, four grandchildren, brother Bill (Linda) Hendricks all of Omaha.
Rosary will be at 6 pm Friday, 9/6, at the Cathedral of The Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am Saturday, 9/7, at church. In lieu of flowers memorials for Basketball Scholarship to Pius X High School. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Hendricks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.