July 6, 1945 - January 3, 2020

Gary H. Jones, 74, of Lincoln, passed away on January 3, 2020. Born on July 6, 1945 to Harold and Ruby (Davis) Jones in Stella Missouri. Survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Penni (Steve) Campagna and Angi Jones; son, Edward Jones (Heather Dougherty). Brother-in-law, Jamie Ingham; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 O Street, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Shriners Children's hospital. Condolences may be left online at roperandsons.com

