February 8, 2020

Gary Gordon Frenzel passed away on Feb. 8 in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born in 1937 in Ogallala, NE, the son of a career Red Cross worker. Gary attended high school in Norfolk NE, where he ran track, wrote a column for the school newspaper, and was the high school band drum major.

Gary was an excellent student and earned a full academic scholarship to the University of Nebraska, where he majored in electrical engineering and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Gary earned numerous awards at the University of Nebraska, including, the Eta Kappa Nu, Pi Mu Epsilon, Tau Beta Pi, and Phi Beta Kappa academic honor societies. As a senior, he was elected to the 13-member University Innocents Society and was appointed by the Governor of Nebraska as an Admiral in the Nebraska Navy for his “special trust, patriotism, valor, and abilities.”

After serving in the US Army, Gary earned master's degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Nebraska, and later, in industrial engineering from the University Missouri. Gary was a devoted fan of Nebraska football and delighted in recalling the rise of the Husker program under Coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne.