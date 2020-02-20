February 8, 2020
Gary Gordon Frenzel passed away on Feb. 8 in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born in 1937 in Ogallala, NE, the son of a career Red Cross worker. Gary attended high school in Norfolk NE, where he ran track, wrote a column for the school newspaper, and was the high school band drum major.
Gary was an excellent student and earned a full academic scholarship to the University of Nebraska, where he majored in electrical engineering and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Gary earned numerous awards at the University of Nebraska, including, the Eta Kappa Nu, Pi Mu Epsilon, Tau Beta Pi, and Phi Beta Kappa academic honor societies. As a senior, he was elected to the 13-member University Innocents Society and was appointed by the Governor of Nebraska as an Admiral in the Nebraska Navy for his “special trust, patriotism, valor, and abilities.”
After serving in the US Army, Gary earned master's degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Nebraska, and later, in industrial engineering from the University Missouri. Gary was a devoted fan of Nebraska football and delighted in recalling the rise of the Husker program under Coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne.
Gary worked as a professional engineer and project manager, spending most of his career with Western Electric, AT&T's manufacturing and supply subsidiary, in Lees Summit, MO. There Gary made major contributions to the fields of systems analysis and operations research. He was a Sunday School teacher and member of the Vestry of the Episcopal Church.
After retiring from AT&T, Gary moved to Colorado Springs, CO. In retirement, Gary was an avid golfer, active in local bridge and chess clubs, member of MENSA, and a member of the Faith Presbyterian Church.
Gary is survived by his children, Carrie Hembree (Todd) and Tim Frenzel (Jenny), five grandchildren, and brother, Brian.
A memorial will be placed at Granview Cemetery in Fort Collins, CO, alongside the graves of his parents, brother Darrell, and grandparents, George and Emaline Hungerford.