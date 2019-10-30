Gary Gene Chunka
July 3, 1939 – October 25, 2019
Born in Omaha, Nebraska. Graduated from the University of Nebraska and served as a Captain with the Artillery Corps in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Reserve prior to going to law school. Graduated from UNL Law School in 1970.
Worked for Peat, Marwick in the Lincoln office. Appointed Deputy Tax Commissioner in January 1971. In January 1979 he was named Tax Commissioner and in March 1979 he became a partner of Peters & Chunka, a law firm specializing in taxation. Past member of the Board of Directors of the Capital Humane Society.
You have free articles remaining.
He enjoyed gardening and sports, especially Nebraska football. Retired in 2018.
Preceded in death by parents, John and Alice Chunka, brothers John and Alan Chunka, niece Valerie. Survived by brothers Duane (Mary Jo) and Henry (Janie) Chunka; sisters-in-law Bev and Nancy Chunka; several nieces and nephews; special friends, the Ward family, along with Bill Peters, Fran Rouzee, Tom Hauffman and his wonderful cat, Alley.
Visitation: Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with 1 p.m. funeral service at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home, 5108 F Street, Omaha, Nebraska. Interment: Bohemian Cemetery. Military honors by American Legion Post 331 and US Army Honor Guard. Memorials to the Capital Humane Society and the Alzheimer's Association.