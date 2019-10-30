Gary Gene Chunka
July 3, 1939 – October 25, 2019
Preceded in death by parents, John and Alice Chunka; brothers, John and Alan Chunka; niece, Valerie Chunka. Survived by brothers, Duane (MaryJo) and Henry (Janie) Chunka; sisters-in-law, Bev and Nancy Chunka; several nieces and nephews; special friends, the Ward family, along with Bill, Fran, Tom and his cat, Alley.
Visitation Thursday 11-1 pm with 1 pm Funeral Service all at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home, Omaha. Interment Bohemian Cemetery. Military Honors by American Legion Post 331 and US Army Honor Guard.