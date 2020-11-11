July 28, 1953 - November 8, 2020
Gary Ewald Werschke was born on July 28, 1953, to Ewald & Elsie Werschke. He grew up in Palisade, NE where he graduated from High School. Gary was an account executive for 38 years with Carquest Auto Parts. He was semi-retired and worked for the past 6 years at the Carquest Rentworth store in Lincoln.
He is survived by his wife; Annette (Dahl) Werschke, daughter; Crystal Pape and son-in-law; Terry Pape, grandchildren: Ian Werschke, Damen Pape, Broedy Pape & Kiersten Pape, great-granddaughter; Emma Werschke, sister; Linda Neiman & brother-in-law; Larry Neiman, sister & brother–in-law; Debby & Al Rubesh, brother-in-law; Rod Dahl, many nieces & nephews & his beloved cat; Tig. He was preceded in death by his parents; Ewald & Elsie, sister; Dianne Bechtold & in-laws; Kenneth & Anita Dahl.
Services: 10:30 Thursday, Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Visitation 10-10:30 and following services.
