Gary Eugene Lacey was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on October 2, 1942. After graduating from Scottsbluff High School he attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where he studied journalism. He was editor of the Daily Nebraskan and a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. After graduation, he worked as a journalist for the Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale, IL before enlisting in the Army. Gary spent two years serving in Thailand during the Vietnam War.

During his time in Thailand Gary became interested in law and when he returned home, he enrolled in law school at the University of Nebraska. He worked for the office of the Lancaster County Attorney for 35 years, 20 of them as County Attorney. His work as a prosecutor inspired the passion he had for helping others and advocating for those in need. He was proud of the role he played in establishing the Child Advocacy Center in Lincoln, which has aided many child victims of abuse and their families. His life and career were devoted to helping others and making Lancaster County a better place.