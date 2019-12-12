December 18, 1941 - December 10, 2019
Gary Edward Hansen, 77, of Lincoln, passed away December 10, 2019. Born December 18, 1941 in Ames, NE to Edward and Alice (Plugge) Hansen. Gary was a graduate of North Bend High School. He married Diana Brdicko on September 7, 1963. Gary served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1959 - 1965. He retired after 40 years as a Commodity Broker. Gary was a member of First Lutheran Church in Lincoln and Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. He served on the Church Council, the City Council, was active in Community Theatre and Cuming County Choraliers in West Point.
Family members include his wife Diana “De”; daughters Brittne (Jerry) Madison, Lincoln and Molle (Jeremiah) Barker, Malcolm; son-in-law Andrew Predoehl, Clarkston, MI; grandchildren Bella and Lola Madison, Lincoln, Alexis (Mike) Butera, Easley, SC, Noah and Sophia Predoehl, Clarkston, MI; great-granddaughter Olivia Butera; sister Betty Vondenkamp, Fremont; brother-in-law Dennis (Joan) Brdicko, of Lincoln; many nieces and nephews on Vondenkamp and Stratton side. Preceded in death by his parents; daughter Nicole Predoehl and sister Dorothy Stratton; nieces, Beth Valdes' and Sherry Wiechek.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday (12-14-19) at First Lutheran Church, 1551 South 70th with Rev. Dan Warnes officiating. Cremation, no visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.