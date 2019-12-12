Gary Edward Hansen, 77, of Lincoln, passed away December 10, 2019. Born December 18, 1941 in Ames, NE to Edward and Alice (Plugge) Hansen. Gary was a graduate of North Bend High School. He married Diana Brdicko on September 7, 1963. Gary served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1959 - 1965. He retired after 40 years as a Commodity Broker. Gary was a member of First Lutheran Church in Lincoln and Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. He served on the Church Council, the City Council, was active in Community Theatre and Cuming County Choraliers in West Point.