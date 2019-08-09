August 5, 2019
Gary Eberspacher, 67, of Milford, died August 5, 2019. Retired farmer, crop field supervisor, crop insurance company.
Survivors: wife, Deb, Milford, daughter and son-in-law, Jamie and Aaron Burd, Severance, Colo., son, daughter-in-law, Brad and Kelle Eberspacher, Vista, Calif., one granddaughter, Abbie Burd, Severance, Colo., sisters, Sharon Farrar, Brighton, Colo., Beverly Michal, Flagler, Colo.
Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Sunday, Bellwood Mennonite Church. Visitation: 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. prior to the services on Sunday at Salem Cemetery. There will be no viewing at the church on Sunday. Memorials to the Bellwood Mennonite Church towards the Benevolent Fund or to the Mennonite Disaster Service. Lauber Funeral Home, Milford.
