Gary Donald Neill, age 65, of Denton, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Gary was born January 19, 1955 to Donald and Carolyn Neill. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Nancy Neill; children, Andy Neill, Ryan Neill, Alison (Troy) Ray; grandchildren, Amalia Ray, Eloise Ray, Lenora Ray; many other relatives and a host of friends; His ever faithful companion Oakley. Services will be at a later date. Please visit lincolnfh.com.