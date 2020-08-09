You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary Donald Neill
View Comments

Gary Donald Neill

{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Donald Neill

January 19, 1955 - August 1, 2020

Gary Donald Neill, age 65, of Denton, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Gary was born January 19, 1955 to Donald and Carolyn Neill. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Nancy Neill; children, Andy Neill, Ryan Neill, Alison (Troy) Ray; grandchildren, Amalia Ray, Eloise Ray, Lenora Ray; many other relatives and a host of friends; His ever faithful companion Oakley. Services will be at a later date. Please visit lincolnfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Gary Neill, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News