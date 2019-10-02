September 9, 1946 - September 25, 2019
Gary C. Cooper, 73, of Lincoln passed away September 25, 2019. Born September 9, 1946 in Lincoln, NE to Dean G. and Wilma M. (Creighton) Cooper. Ret. Superintendent for Lincoln Parks and Recreation Dept. Former member of the National Guard.
Family members include his daughter Carrie (Chris) Burgoon, Swartz Creek, MI; grandchildren Kyle, Kylie and Lexie; brother Gale (Kris Gottula) Cooper, Lincoln. Preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
