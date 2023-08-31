Gary Billesbach

April 6, 1957 - August 21, 2023

Gary Billesbach of Sarasota, Florida passed away on August 21, 2023. Private services will be held in Sarasota at a later date.

Gary was born in Grand Island on April 6, 1957 to Dale and Maryan (Martin) Billesbach. The family moved from Grand Island when Gary was 5; but returned when he was a junior in high school.

On December 30, 1983, Gary married the love of his life, Laine Reason. They had a son, Sam, who was born on October 10, 1989. Gary and Laine lived in Lincoln all of their married life until they retired and moved to Sarasota in 2022.

Those left to cherish Gary's memory are: his wife, Laine, and son, Sam, of Sarasota; his mother, Maryan Billesbach, and sister, Janet Billesbach, of Grand Island; brother, David (Jamie) Billesbach, of Buena Vista, Colorado; mother in law, Marilynn Reason, of Sarasota; brothers in law, Robert (Margie) Reason of Boston and Rex (Krista) Reason of Omaha. Also aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Billesbach; father in law Robert Reason; brother in law Richard Reason.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Disabled American Veterans.