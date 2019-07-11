May 5, 1997 - July 7, 2019
Garrison S. Glenn, 22, was born May 5, 1997 in Lincoln to Brooke (Arfmann) Glenn and Paul Glenn. He passed away July 7, 2019. Graduated from Lincoln East High School and attended Nebraska Wesleyan University. Witty, smart, articulate, and an amazingly gifted artist. Loved the outdoors, animals, hiking, camping, movies, and music, especially the live house bands at his “couch house.” Protector of insects and champion of humans too often marginalized by society. Fierce community supporter and volunteer, most recently with the Indian Center and Feed the People.
Survivors left to mourn this devastating loss include parents: Brooke Glenn and Wendy Hunt, Paul and Becky Glenn; sisters: Julia and Faith; grandparents: Greg and Vicki Arfmann, Steve and Marie Glenn, Steve and Clovia Hunt, Craig and Sandy Holthe; aunts and uncles: Abbie and Josh Page, Sara and Brandon Pohlmann, Matt and Melissa Glenn, Matthew Hunt, Cameron Stuckey; cousins: Alexis (Nick Hobbs), AJ, Ava, and Aiden Page, Marshall Pohlmann, Amos and Titus Glenn, Ethan Hunt; great-grandparents: Tom and Clarene Fisher, Gary and Sharon Warnke; close friend: Ciera Mendoza; numerous friends, extended family, and community activists.
Celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Church of the Holy Trinity, 6001 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. First Lutheran Church pastors Dan Warnes and Justin Eller officiating. Internment at a future time. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Feed the People: www.gofundme.com/ppj5qu-feed-the-people-lincoln. Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.kunclfh.com.