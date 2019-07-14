Garnet I. Ward

March 18, 1924 – July 11, 2019
Garnet Ward, 95, passed away on July 11, 2019 in Crete. She was born in Cambridge on March 18, 1924 to Arthur and Eva (Showalter) Cole. She grew up in Cambridge and moved to Lincoln shortly after graduating from high school in 1942. Garnet was married to Loren Ward from 1947 until his death in 1977. She worked at Cushman, Elgin Watch, Wendelin Bakery and Butherus Maser & Love Mortuary and was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Lincoln for over 50 years. She loved flowers and all kinds of animals, and enjoyed hosting an annual July 4th celebration with family and neighbors watching the fireworks display from her yard.
Preceded in death by parents, Arthur & Eva Cole; husband, Loren Ward; son, Robert Ward; brother, Robert Cole and sisters- and brothers-in-law. Survived by sister, Greeta Villanueva, Lincoln; son & daughter-in-law, Donald Ward and Sandra Deets, Crete; daughter-in-law, Mitzi Ward, Glendale, Ariz.; six grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1:30 pm Thursday, July 18, at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln; private burial to follow. Open visitation during the day, 9 am to 8 pm on Wednesday, July 17, at the funeral home. Memorials: Capital Humane Society in Lincoln or family for future designation. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.