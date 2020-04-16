Garfield L. Roebke

Visitation: 1 - 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Staplehurst, NE. Limited to 10 people in the church at a time. Funeral Service: Drive in Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (Tune your radio to 107.5 to listen to Garfield's service). Or live stream at ourredeemerstaplehurstne on YouTube. Graveside Service and Interment: Seward Cemetery (Tune your radio to 107.5 to listen to Garfield's service). Memorials: Our Redeemer Ministry Center or Donor's Choice. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home Seward & Dwight, Nebraska. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com