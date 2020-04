Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

Garey Leon Hatten, age 70, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Garey was born Jan. 15, 1950 in Fort Belvoir, Va. Preceded in death by mother Ruby Chance; sister Arlene Hatten-Patten; son TJ Hatten. Survived by daughter Anna Hatten and her partner Sky Weeks. Cremation; service pending. lincolnfh.com.