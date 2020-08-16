× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 23, 1954 - July 24, 2020

Galen Orville Grotrian was born May 23, 1954 in Syracuse, Nebraska. His parents were Otis and Frances Grotrian. He graduated from Nemaha Valley schools in 1972 after attending Boys State in 1971. His attendance at the University of Nebraska was interrupted by a serious motorcycle accident. Galen was a voracious reader and music lover. He worked various trades and in construction for a number of years before moving to Iowa in 2009 to recover from a life threatening illness.

In Iowa he worked for Forage Genetics and Land O' Lakes and enjoyed the people he worked with and the diversity of the jobs he performed there. He was the family genealogist and was currently working to compile a more complete transcription of his complex family history. He lived in Madrid, Iowa since 2012 and died there Friday, July 24, 2020 as a result of a fall.

He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at either the Park or Community Hall in Cook, Nebraska depending on weather and Covid19 limitations.

