October 30, 1943 - June 9, 2020

Galen A Plihal, age 76, of DeWitt, was born to Ralph and Lucille McGuire Plihal on October 30, 1943. He attended DeWitt Elementary School and then graduated from Beatrice High School in 1962.

He is survived by wife, Bev; daughter, Tammy (Paul) Olson of Omaha; grandchildren, Logan and Delaney Olson; sister, Judy Marshall of Manhattan, Kansas; brother-in-law Stan (Mary) Hueske of Plymouth; sister-in-law, Beth (Gary) Detweiler of Lincoln and mother-in-law, Vernelle Hueske of Beatrice. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Dr. Ronald Marshall; nephews, Scott Marshall and Jeffrey Detweiler and father-in-law, Roland Hueske.

Graveside services will be held for family and friends at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery at 10:30 AM, Monday, June 15, 2020. Family visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2-5 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Tri County FFA, Trinity Lutheran Church, or DeWitt Senior Center. Condolences to lincolnfh.com

