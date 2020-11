Gale Bryce Thomsen

Memorial services: 10 a.m. Saturday, December 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cordova. Pastor Michele Kanzaki officiating. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 4, at Farmer Funeral Home – Exeter. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church or University of Nebraska at Kearney. Private graveside services at a later date at Zastrow Cemetery, Cordova. Condolences may be left at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com