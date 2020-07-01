Gale Arden Waters
January 3, 1947 - June 15, 2020

Gale Arden Waters, 73, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on June 15, 2020. Gale was born in Geneva, Nebraska on January 3, 1947 to Otto and Fern (Most) Waters. Gale was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Gale was preceded in death by his parents. Gale is survived by his wife, Kathy (Foley) Waters and son Dustin Waters, both of South Hackensack, New Jersey; brother Bruce (Lori) Waters of Lincoln; and sisters Myra (Kenny) Aksamit of Lawrence, Nebraska, and Marcia (Joe, deceased) Wood of Porter, Indiana.

Gale was cremated by Aspen Aftercare.

