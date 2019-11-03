{{featured_button_text}}
Gailen Balke

November 1, 2019

Gailen Balke, 83 of Roca, NE, passed away Nov 1, 2019. Visitation will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Butherus Maser and Love Hickman Chapel, 211 East 1st St, Hickman, from 12 noon to 8 pm with the family receiving friends from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Hickman Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 6901 Panama Road, Hickman, NE. Graveside service will be at 2:00 pm at the Sterling Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. www.bmlfh.com

Service information

Nov 4
Visitation
Monday, November 4, 2019
12:00PM-8:00PM
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home - Hickman
211 East 1st Street
Hickman, NE 68372
Nov 4
Family Present
Monday, November 4, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home - Hickman
211 East 1st Street
Hickman, NE 68372
Nov 5
Funeral Service
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
10:30AM
Shepherd of the Hills
6901 Panama Rd
Hickman- Nebraska, NE 68372
