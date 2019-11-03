November 1, 2019
Gailen Balke, 83 of Roca, NE, passed away Nov 1, 2019. Visitation will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Butherus Maser and Love Hickman Chapel, 211 East 1st St, Hickman, from 12 noon to 8 pm with the family receiving friends from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Hickman Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 6901 Panama Road, Hickman, NE. Graveside service will be at 2:00 pm at the Sterling Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. www.bmlfh.com