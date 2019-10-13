Gail Lee McAlister Frohman
September 18, 1937 – September 13, 2019
Born to Farmer Louis McAlister and Aleeta Alma (Klammer) Wood. Gail was preceded in death by her father, Farmer L. McAlister; her mother Aleeta A. Wood; sisters, Callie (Peggy) Jones and Lady Beth Wood; brothers, William (Billy) Wood and John (Jack) Wood. She is survived by her sisters Carrie Ford and Karen Wood; sons, Terry Frohman & wife Stephanie of Utah and Larry Frohman of Lincoln; daughters, Evelyn Desilets & husband Mark of Pickrell, NE and Aleeta Frohman of Omaha; 7 grandchildren; 3 step – grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren.