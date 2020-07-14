March 8, 1928 - July 11, 2020
Gail Havlovic, 92, of Lincoln, NE, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 11th, surrounded by family. She was born on March 8,1928 in Platte Center, NE to James and Lucy (Kuhlen) Langan. Gail was a woman of strong faith as well as a loving and devoted mother and grandma. If she wasn't spending time with her family, you could find her outside reading, cheering on the Husker football team, catching any baseball game she could or going on long country cruises. Gail was a member of St. Patrick's Parish for over 70 years, nineteen of those years were spent as the Librarian for St. Patrick's School. She felt blessed to work where it combined her love of faith, reading and children.
Gail is survived by her children: Sons Tom "Jay" Keller and Mike Keller, both of Lincoln; Daughters Dr. Jeanne Stolzer of Kearney, Kris (husband C.B.) Moudry of Raymond, Kathy (husband Jason) Summa of Seward; son-in-law Dick Winchester; 16 grandchildren, 14 great grand children and 2 great great grandchildren: siblings Barlene (husband Dave) Replogle, Mary Hart, Bernie (wife Jane) Langan, Betty Roddy, and Sally Langan. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Dean Stolzer and Ivan Havlovic, daughters Nancy Stickney and Peg Winchester, daughter-in-law Beth Keller, grandson Jimmy Baker, brother Jim Langan and sister Connie Dumas.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 6111 Morrill Ave in Lincoln. Burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from noon-5 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St. Visitation will resume at church from 6-7 pm. Rosary will be at 7 pm Wednesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to St Patrick's Church or to the family. www.bmlfh.com
