Gail Havlovic, 92, of Lincoln, NE, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 11th, surrounded by family. She was born on March 8,1928 in Platte Center, NE to James and Lucy (Kuhlen) Langan. Gail was a woman of strong faith as well as a loving and devoted mother and grandma. If she wasn't spending time with her family, you could find her outside reading, cheering on the Husker football team, catching any baseball game she could or going on long country cruises. Gail was a member of St. Patrick's Parish for over 70 years, nineteen of those years were spent as the Librarian for St. Patrick's School. She felt blessed to work where it combined her love of faith, reading and children.