Gail F. Searcey, 71, Auburn, died Monday, 12/28, Lincoln. Survivors: sons and grandsons Dustin and sons Cash and Covey of Omaha, Chad and sons Slayton and Stone of Kansas City, MO; brothers Max (Patty) Searcey, Marysville, KS, L.G. (Becky) Searcey, Lincoln; brothers-in-law Larry (Terry) Leseberg, Kenny (Linda) Leseberg, Terry “Ace” Leseberg; sisters-in-law Judy (David) Waugh, Lois (Wes) Oden, Joyce “Pete” (Allan) Vacek; beloved cousin-in-law Stan Leseberg; other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, 1/11, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Auburn. Rosary: Monday, 10:00 a.m. Visitation: Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn, Sunday, 1/10, noon to 8:00 p.m., with family 6 to 8. Covid-19 restrictions in place, seating at church limited. The Mass will be broadcast on Facebook Live www.facebook.com/auburnstjoseph/live. .