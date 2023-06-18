Gail Ann (Bruning) Lockard

April 13, 1947 - June 14, 2023

Gail Ann (Bruning) Lockard, age 76, of Lincoln and Hebron, NE, died on June 14, 2023 from glioblastoma. Gail was born in Hebron on April 13, 1947 to Leon and Delma (Middendorf) Bruning.

Gail is preceded in death by her parents.

Her survivors include her husband, Jerry Lahners; daughter Katy (Ryan) Harkleroad; grandson Miles; and many other loving family members.

Gail grew up on a farm outside of Bruning. She was actively involved in the small-town life until she graduated from high school as Valedictorian in 1965. After much schooling and several career detours, Gail eventually ended up working as a psychologist at UNL and had a private practice up until the day of her brain surgery.

Gail had one daughter, Katy, and one grandson, Miles, both of whom she loved with the entirety of her huge heart. Later in life she got re-married to her high school sweetheart, Jerry Lahners. Together they followed their long-time dream of becoming certified organic farmers back in their home area of Bruning/Hebron. In addition to working, farming, and traveling to Maine to spend time with her daughter and grandson, Gail was an active member of her ELCA church in Lincoln.

Everywhere Gail went, she was loved. She really listened to people, was exceptionally generous, was quick with a laugh, and never took herself seriously. Gail brought peace and happiness to those around her. Gail's kindness made loving her easy.

A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 20 at Roper and Sons Funeral home, 4300 O St. The funeral will be on Wednesday, June 21 at 10:00 am at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S 70th St. Receiving line and viewing 1 hour prior to the funeral, luncheon to follow after the service. A graveside service will be at 3:00 pm that same afternoon at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Bruning, NE.

In lieu of flowers, please give memorials to Spirit of Hope Lutheran Church in Lincoln, or your favorite charity.