Gabriel Maurice Rollie-Miller, 21, of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born on December 27, 1998 to Henry Rollie and Kyra Miller in Lincoln. Gabe was the firstborn son and a light in the life of his family. He shared his light on the basketball court and boxing ring, applying his mind and body to studying the sports relentlessly. He had an angel's wit, and could make anyone laugh with his loving, goofy spirit. When Gabe wasn't viewing the world on top of mountains outside his home in Aurora, CO, he busied himself with loving and caring for the gigantic community of family and friends that loved him fiercely.