May 19, 1926 - October 22, 2019
G. Faye Webert, 93, of Lincoln, passed away October 22, 2019. Born May 19, 1926 in Anita, IA to Winfield and Elsie (Brillhart) Hendricks. Ret. executive secretary/office manager for Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company. Faye was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Family members include her daughter Cathy (Chip) Day; son Scott (Cheryl) Webert; grandchildren Meghan Day, Amanda (Scott) Orso, Jeff (Natalie) Webert, Kayla (Kris) Ryan, and Justin Webert; great-grandchildren Elijah Orso, Daniel Orso, and Madelyn Webert. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Orlin; brother Elvin Hendricks, and sister Marge Mensing.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday (10-28-19) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Prior private committal service. Memorials to Grand Lodge Foundation-Assisted Living. No visitation, cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.