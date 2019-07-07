June 7, 2019
Fredrick Lyndon Lorenz, 87, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at Tabitha's Cove House in Lincoln, Nebraska. Born in Cheyenne, Wyo. and moving to northern Colorado in 8th grade, Fredrick helped out on the ranch growing up. Fredrick graduated from Campion Academy in Loveland, Colo. in 1948, going on to Union College and graduating in 1952 with a music degree. Fredrick went on to receive his master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado in music. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1954 after serving for two years.
Fredrick and Beverly (Reese) Lorenz started working together teaching at Sheyenne River Academy in North Dakota in 1954. During this time Fredrick and Beverly started dating and married in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 22, 1955. Together they had two sons, Lyndon Bruce Lornez and William Dean Lorenz. Through the years the couple taught at many Seventh Day Adventist schools where Fred was a choir and band instructor. They moved to Lincoln in 1973 both teaching at College View Academy. He continued to work and volunteer during his retirement.
Fredrick was an avid bicyclist, hiker, and runner. He loved the outdoors and did many mountain climbs and bicycle tours. He climbed the Grand Canyon numerous times, and ran many marathons, including the Boston Marathon.
Fredrick loved to be with family, and is loved by his children, grandchildren, and friends. He leaves his wife of 63 years, Beverly (Reese) Lorenz; his two sons Lyndon Bruce Lorenz and William Dean Lorenz and wife Angela Addison Lorenz; five grandchildren; Jeffrey, Tara, Bradford, Kelly, and Douglas. Preceded in death, his parents Mary and Fred Lorenz; three sisters, Eileen, Velma, and Nancy.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 14, at College View Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4801 Prescott Ave. Prior private family interment. Memorials may be given to Union College or College View Academy. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com