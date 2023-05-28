Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Fredrick "Fred" Lee Barry

February 12, 1942 - May 15, 2023

Fredrick "Fred" Barry of Lincoln, NE passed away May 15th, 2023, at 81. He was born in Lincoln, NE to William and Ethel (Hollman) Barry on February 12, 1942.

Services will be held for Fred on Thursday, June 1st at 2:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to:

Lincoln Parks Foundation for Fred Barry: Aces for Ager Golf Fund, www.lincolnparks.org, or 3131 O Street, Suite 301, Lincoln, NE 68510. For full obituary please visit www.lincolnfh.com