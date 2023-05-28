Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Fredrick "Fred" Barry

February 12, 1942 - May 15, 2023

Fredrick "Fred" Barry of Lincoln, NE passed away May 15th, 2023, at 81. He was born in Lincoln, NE to William and Ethel (Hollman) Barry on February 12, 1942. He graduated high school from Lincoln Southeast in 1960 and then joined the U.S. Navy,

Fred is preceded in death by his sister Shirley Stone. He is survived by his children; Rachelle (Jonathan) Nye of Eckert, CO, son Blaine (Vicki) Barry of Roca, NE. His pride and joy being a Papa to; Austin Barry, Houston Rettele, McKinley Rettele, Hailey Nye, Colton Barry, Claire Nye, and Luke Nye. Also survived by his brother Jack (Jean) Barry, sisters; Marilyn Noonan and Judy Thalken, and his special friend Elaine Michaud, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held for Fred on Thursday, June 1, 2:00 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to:

Lincoln Parks Foundation for Fred Barry: Aces for Ager Golf Fund, www.lincolnparks.org, or 3131 O Street, Suite 301, Lincoln, NE 68510