Frederick William “Bill” Karrer, M.D.

March 9, 1931 - November 28, 2020

Frederick William “Bill” Karrer, cancer surgeon, husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 89. Bill was born March 9, 1931 in Palisade, NE to Merrill and Elinor Karrer. The family moved to McCook where he met his lifelong sweetheart, Beverley Ann (Bush) Karrer. He received his undergraduate, medical doctorate and general surgery residency at the University of Nebraska and then Surgical Oncology fellowship at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston. For the next 35 years, he practiced in Omaha largely at the Nebraska Methodist Hospital. Over the years, he and his partners developed a large general surgery practice with a focus on the surgical treatment of head and neck cancer.

As a UNMC Clinical Professor, he contributed to the training of young physicians. He was a fellow and leader in the American College of Surgeons. After retirement from the active practice of surgery, he served as the medical director of the Cancer Center at Methodist and consultant to the Methodist Foundation. In recognition of his efforts he was honored with the Distinguished Alumnus Award for the College of Medicine, the Crystal Dove award from Methodist and the Karrer Conference Room in the Estabrook Cancer Center in his honor.