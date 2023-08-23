He is survived by his brother Kent Briggs, of Anaheim, CA, his little sister (in-law) Lynda Heiselman Cannon, of Ashland, KY. Fred is also survived by his sons R. Lee Briggs, Fred Briggs Jr, and his daughter Shelley Moore Briggs. He is further survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Fred made his life in Lincoln, NE., having spent most of his career working for the City of Lincoln. He raised his family here with the strong values of love and support of each other. Fred took a great deal of enjoyment in quietly helping others in any way he could. Be it mentoring, helping with a real estate issues, financial assistance, it didn't matter to Fred. He just did it without telling others of his deeds. Fred was very honored when he became a Master Mason in the Scottish Rite. He was a dedicated and faithful member throughout his life.