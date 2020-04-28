May 13, 1929 - April 23, 2020
Frederick Edward Miller, age 90, of Lincoln, went to be with his Lord on Thursday April 23, 2020. Frederick was born May 13, 1929 to Francis and Letitia Miller.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Carol Miller; 2 sons; 1 sister; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Private services were held.
