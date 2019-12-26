Frederick C. Pearson
Frederick C. Pearson

December 23, 2019

Frederick C. Pearson, age 78, of Wahoo, passed away Monday December 23, 2019. Memorial Service 11 am Saturday Wahoo First United Methodist Church. Visitation 5 – 8 pm Friday, at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE 402-443-3128; Prussnabity.com

Service information

Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
5:00PM-8:00PM
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 N Linden St
Wahoo, NE 68066
