December 23, 2019
Frederick C. Pearson, age 78, of Wahoo, passed away Monday December 23, 2019. Memorial Service 11 am Saturday Wahoo First United Methodist Church. Visitation 5 – 8 pm Friday, at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE 402-443-3128; Prussnabity.com
