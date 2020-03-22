August 5, 1933 - March 18, 2020

Freda M. McVey was born on August 5, 1933 to Leland and Della (Elliott) Waechter in Lakin, Kansas. On May 6, 1951, Freda married Jack McVey. Freda worked as a bookkeeper. In her free time Freda enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren. She passed away on March 18, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters, Jaci (Doug) Thorburn, Seward, Karen (Dan) Hemsath, Lincoln; grandchildren, Jeff and Tracy Bye, Omaha, Joshua Bye, Seward, Jessica and Craig Hanes, Seward, Kyle Thorburn, Lincoln, Keenan Thorburn, Seward, Bobbi Jo McVey and Ryon Blath, Staplehurst, Alicia McVey, Lincoln, Jacob Stefonick, Lincoln, Melissa and Jason Quesenberry, Papillion, Travis Hemsath; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. Freda was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jack; son, Roger.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. August 5 at St John Lutheran Church, Seward. Private burial. Visitation 1-8 p.m. with family present 6:30-8 p.m. August 4 at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward.

