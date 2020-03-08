Freda Frey
View Comments

Freda Frey

{{featured_button_text}}

April 13, 1921 - March 6, 2020

Freda Frey was born on April 13, 1921 in Belgrade, NE and passed away in Lincoln on March 6, 2020 at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her husband Lee, 2 brothers, 3 sisters, a granddaughter, and a grandson. Freda is survived by her sons Ray Frey and Lyle (Vicki) Frey, daughter Carol (Jerry) Overgaard, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, March 11, at 10 AM at St. Teresa's Catholic Church (735 S 36th Street.) Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 10, from 5-7 PM with a rosary at 7 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A St.) In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Croix Hospice.

To send flowers to the family of Freda Frey, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News