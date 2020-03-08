Freda Frey was born on April 13, 1921 in Belgrade, NE and passed away in Lincoln on March 6, 2020 at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her husband Lee, 2 brothers, 3 sisters, a granddaughter, and a grandson. Freda is survived by her sons Ray Frey and Lyle (Vicki) Frey, daughter Carol (Jerry) Overgaard, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.