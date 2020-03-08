April 13, 1921 - March 6, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Freda Frey was born on April 13, 1921 in Belgrade, NE and passed away in Lincoln on March 6, 2020 at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her husband Lee, 2 brothers, 3 sisters, a granddaughter, and a grandson. Freda is survived by her sons Ray Frey and Lyle (Vicki) Frey, daughter Carol (Jerry) Overgaard, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, March 11, at 10 AM at St. Teresa's Catholic Church (735 S 36th Street.) Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 10, from 5-7 PM with a rosary at 7 PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A St.) In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Croix Hospice.