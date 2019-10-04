September 29, 2019
Fred Schoneweis Sr., passed peacefully in his sleep at home in Lincoln at 95, following a day with family. Born on the family farm near Adams, NE to John and Gretje Schoneweis. He survived the Great Depression and served in WWII, in the US Navy aboard the USS Charles Badger and exemplified what it meant to be part of the greatest generation. Independent until the very end Fred was devoted to keeping his family together and providing guidance and help whenever it was needed.
Fred was active in all phases of the Real Estate Sales and Leasing Business since 1969 retiring in 2016 at age 92. Fred was a firm believer in life-long learning and education. He established a scholarship fund for students of his Alma Mater, Adams (Freeman) High School. This awards those seniors with financial help to continue post High School work towards skilled trades and nursing fields (his thought was we already have plenty of attorneys).
Preceded in death by parents; and stepmother Elsie, his wife Ruby (Jensen) Schoneweis; daughter Andrea (Dan) Bartell; brother Raymond (Olive); sister Pauline (Don) Frain and grandson Mathew Schoneweis. Survived by sons: John (Peggy) Freddie (Nancy); step daughter Claudia Ellis. 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service Monday, October 7, 2019 at 12:30pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th street, Lincoln, NE. Memorials may be given to the family for charitable donation to be made in Fred's memory for Schoneweis Scholarship. Condolences at lincolnfh.com
