Fred Schelert

Fred was born on January 6, 1942 in Shepetivka, Ukraine. During World War II, his family was forced to flee their homeland and became refugees. Through a United Nations effort and the World Lutheran Federation, the family of eight came to the United States in April 1952. Grace Lutheran Church and the community of Hebron were their sponsors. The town became the Schelert's new home.

Fred graduated from Hebron High in 1960. He attended UNL from 1962 to 1970, earning BA and MA degrees and a certification to teach German. At the university, he met the love of his life, Jenny Smith, in Love Library. They had a wonderful, adventurous marriage of over fifty years. Two great children, James and Ann, were born in 1970 and 1972.

Fred loved the out of doors. He was an avid biker, hiker and runner. Reading early American biographies and spy thrillers were among his favorite books. In 2002, after fifty years in the U.S., he was very proud of organizing the first Schelert family reunion. Since then, these reunions have been celebrated in a different state every few years. His children were the love of his life and he was very proud of their accomplishments. In later years, he volunteered at the Lincoln Food Bank and was a tutor for Lincoln Literacy where he served on the board until his illness in 2016.