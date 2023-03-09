Franklin H. Mills

February 20, 1934 - March 6, 2023

Franklin H. Mills passed away March 6, 2023 at 89 years of age. He was born February 20, 1934 at Murdock farm home of his parents James and Dorothy (Reeve) Mills. He graduated from Murdock High School in 1951 and from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1955 with a major in vocal music and a minor in instrumental music. June 3, 1955 he married Lois Christensen. Together they lived and taught in the Nebraska communities of Polk, Sutton, Crete, and Lincoln, completing their family with two sons and one daughter.

From 1956-1958 he served in the US Army at Ft Chaffee where his talents were utilized as a chaplain's assistant. At the Veteran's Day Military Parade in Ft Smith, AR he was honored to be chosen to sing The Star Spangled Banner and God Bless America while sharing the reviewing stand with participating dignitaries. Upon completion of military duty, Frank continued his professional education at UNL, earning a Master's Degree plus 36 hours.

While teaching, Frank served as president of NSEA District One, and as Nebraska Chairman of Choral Affairs. During this time he served on the UNL Alumni Board of Directors of the College of Arts and Sciences. After retiring he was president of Lincoln Area Retired School Personnel (formerly LARTA) and of Nebraska Area Retired School Personnel. He is a past master of Crete Lodge #37 A.F. & A.M. from which he received the Jordan Medal. Frank served as president of Capital City Kiwanis Club and later became a member of Rotary International.

In his busy life Frank still found time to rush home to help the boys with Webelos Scouts meetings. He served on various boards at First Plymouth Church.

The family wishes to thank Deck Family Practice, Bryan East ER &7th Floor staff, Eastmont 4th & 5th Floors and Asera Hospice for their loving care.

Frank is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lois, son Frank (Terri) of Spring Branch, TX, daughter Marlys (Scott) O'Nele, Lincoln and son Jeff (Dawn) Lincoln; grandchildren Stephen & step-granddaughter Monica, Texas, Matthew O'Nele, Lincoln, Lindsey O'Nele, San Diego, Brandon Mills, Lincoln, Morgan Ebke (Calvin), great-grandson Callum Ebke and great-granddaughter Rory Ebke; sister Judy Faubel, Lincoln, sister-in-law Hallie Mills, Murdock, sister-in-law Loy Christensen, Creston, IA nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by parents, siblings James, George Stuart, Margaret and David, brother-in-law Bob Christensen, niece Lynne Reeves, great nephew David Reeves.

Visitation will be held Thursday March 9, 2023 with family present from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th street. There will be a private family burial at Lincoln Memorial Park, Friday March 10th at 10:00 a.m. A celebration of life for Franklin will be held Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM at First Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St, Lincoln, Nebraska. Memorials can be made to Shriner's Children Hospital or First Plymouth Congregational Church. lincolnfh.com