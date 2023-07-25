Franklin “Frank” Fredrick Brennfoerder

March 19, 1929 - July 21, 2023

Franklin “Frank” Fredrick Brennfoerder, 94, of Lincoln, passed away on July 21, 2023. He was born on March 19, 1929 in Ruskin, Nebraska to Herman and Bertha (Smith) Brennfoerder. He grew up in Nelson, Nebraska and graduated from high school in 1948.

Frank enjoyed mechanical work and working on cars. In 1948 Frank began his racing career in Deshler, Nebraska and won his first race in 1949 at the Nuckols County Fair, driving a dirt track roadster. He would run at tracks all across Nebraska as well as surrounding states.

In 1950, Frank joined the Air Force serving in Illinois, England, and Germany during the Korean War until being discharged in 1954. He married Jean Brittenham on March 17, 1958 and to this union were born 3 daughters, Jennifer, Cindy, and Jill. Frank continued car racing and winning in modified stock cars, super modifieds, and sprint cars throughout the Midwest until 1974.

Frank always ran a garage and was an accomplished mechanic, building cars, engines, and rebuilding carburetors. He was always willing to help other racers. Frank even helped design Eagle Raceway when it was cut out of a farm field. He was inducted into the Nebraska Auto Racing Hall of Fame on August 29, 2001, the Big Car Association Hall of Fame on September 8, 2016, and the High Banks Racing Hall of Fame in 2005 and Beatrice Speedway Racing Hall of Fame in 2004. Frank continued rebuilding carburetors until 2021.

Family members include his wife of 65 years, Jean; daughters: Jennifer Conklin of Oklahoma, Cindy Brennfoerder and spouse Steve Wagner of Lincoln, and Jill (Paul) Connolly of St. Charles, Illinois; grandchildren: Franklin, Melody, Aaron, Anna, Gabe, Jocelyn, Cayden, Addison, and Gavin; great-grandchildren: Hannah, Rayleah, and Aedan; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents Herman and Bertha, sisters Anna and Blanche, and his grandson Joshua Gene.

A visitation will be held from 12-7 p.m. where family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Roper and Son's South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Roper and Son's South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln.

Memorials to Havelock Christian Church at 6520 Colfax Ave, Lincoln, NE 68507, or People's City Mission, 110 Q Street, Lincoln, NE 68508. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com