November 27, 1933 - May 5, 2020

Franklin Delano Harris, 86, of Laurie, Mo., passed away on May 5, 2020, with his son by his side. He was born on November 27, 1933, in Milan, Mo., the son of Hazel and Everett Harris. He graduated from Milan High School in 1951. He held degrees from the University of Missouri-Columbia and the University of Nebraska. He served in the U.S. Army 2nd Armored Division in West Germany from 1956 – 1958.

In 1958, he married Phyllis Kay Badger of Browning, Mo. For 27 years, Kay and Franklin called Lincoln, Neb., home, where Franklin was Bureau Director of the Nebraska State Department of Health. In 1995, Kay and Franklin retired to the Lake of the Ozarks near Laurie, Mo. Franklin was a member of Elks Lodge #80 and Lodge #2705 in Laurie. He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge.

Franklin is survived by son John (Cari); and by three grandchildren, Ashley and Brandon Rinne and Claire Harris. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay and daughter, Cynthia Rinne.

Private graveside services were held on May 7. A celebration of Franklin's life is planned, if circumstances permit, at 10 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home, 417 Silvey Road, in Laurie. Memorial contributions may be given to the Ozarks Kat and K-9 Shelter, 17290 MO-5, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079.

