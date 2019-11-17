June 4, 1938 - November 14, 2019
Franklin D Reis 81, of Waverly NE passed away Thursday November 14, 2019. Franklin was born June 4, 1938 in Webster County, NE. He grew up and lived almost his entire life on his family's farm near Ayr, NE. He attended Roseland high school. Following high school, Franklin entered the Army, serving for 6 years. On September 23, 1972, he married Ruby M McClure and remained happily married until her death April 8, 2009.
He held many different jobs such as raising hogs, working at the Grain Elevator, and driving trucks. He found his stride selling insurance for the better part of the next 30 years. In his spare time, Franklin was an active member of the school board, Urban Youth (serving as their president), and the Presbyterian church, fulfilling countless roles.
You have free articles remaining.
Franklin was a lover of sports, with a special fondness towards baseball, racing, golf, and bowling. From playing competitively in his youth, to recreationally later in life, watching his children and grandchildren play, and attending a multitude of Husker sports, he was involved throughout his entire life. In 2013, he sold the farm and moved to Waverly NE to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
Franklin is preceded in death by his wife Ruby and brother Ryal. He is survived by his brother Wilber Reis of Cincinnati Ohio, sister Ardyce Burge of Blue Hill, his sons Bradley Reis of Gretna and Brent (Amy) Reis of Lincoln, as well as his grandchildren Quinn, Lauren, Jack and Anna.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Tuesday (11-19-19) at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 8300 East Pointe Road. Pastor Jeff Warrick officiating. Graveside service will be at 2:30 PM at Blue Valley Cemetery. Visitation 2:00-8:00 PM Monday with family greeting friends 6:00 -7:30 PM at Roper & Sons O Street Chapel, 4300 O Street.Condolences at roperandsons.com