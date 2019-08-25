March 21, 1924 - August 20, 2019
Franklin A. Logan Sr., 95, died after a brief battle with brain cancer. Frank was born in Hastings to C.R. and Virgie Logan. His family lived in Stockville until moving to Lincoln when he was a child. Frank grew up in the East Campus neighborhood with his brothers, Dick and Bernie Logan, and his sisters Eileen (Armstrong) and Marilyn (Creek). Frank attended Lincoln Northeast, graduating in 1943. In 1949 Frank married Marilyn Yowell and they had a son, Franklin II and a daughter, Kay. They made their home in Lincoln, and later in Ralston, where Frank worked as a purchaser for Western Electric for 38 years.
Frank acquired his love for cars and motorcycles when he was a teenager and enjoyed biking until his late 80s, often with Marilyn riding along. Together they enjoyed travelling and spent many vacations in state and national parks and other scenic destinations. Outgoing and funny, Frank made friends easily and had many lifelong friendships. He loved the music of his generation and continued to enjoy it with friends until weeks before his death.
Frank is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn, his parents, and his siblings. Survivors include his son Frank II (Vicki) and daughter Kay (Randy Peters); grandchildren, Sarah Lyons (Justin), Dan Logan, Will Peters (Callie), and Tessa Peters; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Parker (Dick); and many nieces and nephews.
Inurnment at Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln. A memorial service for Marilyn and Frank is scheduled for September 29 at Wyuka Cemetery.
