April 21, 2020
Frankie (Tony) Fernandez, 64, passed away peacefully Tuesday April 21 at his home in Lincoln, NE. Born in Fort Hood, TX, he lived in many places as an Army brat before settling in Gallup, NM in 7th grade. Gallup is where a nun changed his name from Frankie to Tony and he became an accomplished All-American athlete. Tony was also called the Cisco Kid and a writer for the Gallup Independent nicknamed him Tough Tony. He attended Doane College where he played football and baseball. He moved to Lincoln after graduation. His football coach said that he had coached some great athletes over the years but never had as gifted an athlete as Tony.
Tony spoke some German (just the bad words) and Spanish (just the food words). He was an avid reader of thrillers and a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Husker athletics, especially volleyball. He never stopped chasing that scratch off jackpot, and boasted an impressive collection of polo shirts and Nike shoes. Tony and Kathy were blessed to travel to many places over the years but especially enjoyed their trips to Spain. He was also a very proud grandpa of Telma, who he described as the cutest baby ever born.
Tony is survived by his companion (special friend) of 27 years, Kathy Graham Morrison of Lincoln; children Kate Fernandez of Chicago, IL and Nick Fernandez (Sachi) of Malaga, Spain; granddaughter Telma Fernandez; sister Sandra Vargas (Bobby) of Tooele, UT; sister-in-law Yolanda Fernandez of Albuquerque, NM; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.Tony was preceded in death by his parents Anna and Gonzalo Fernandez; and brothers Charles Fernandez and David Fernandez.
The family especially wants to thank the 4th floor nursing staff at Bryan West and HoriSun Hospice for their compassion and caring.
A celebration of Tony's life will be held later this year. Memorials to the family to be divided between the American Cancer Society and an education fund for Telma. Condolences may be left at www.lincolnfh.com
