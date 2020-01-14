Frank Tichy
Frank Tichy

Frank Tichy

January 1, 1928 - January 7, 2020

Service information

Jan 14
Visitation
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
1:00PM-8:30PM
Jan 14
Family Receiving Friends
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Jan 15
Rosary
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
10:00AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
350 Elm Street
Bee, NE 68314
Jan 15
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
10:30AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
350 Elm Street
Bee, NE 68314
Jan 15
Graveside Services and Interment
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
11:30AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery
Rock Creek Road and C.R. 238
Bee, NE 68314
Jan 15
Lunch following Graveside Service
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
12:00PM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
350 Elm Street
Bee, NE 68314
