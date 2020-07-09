× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 6, 1932 – July 8, 2020

Frank S. Dougherty, 87, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at The Monarch in Lincoln. Born August 6, 1932 in Omaha, NE to Frank and Edith (Stake) Dougherty Sr. He graduated from Omaha Tech with the class of 1950. Frank served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean Conflict. He married Margaret Rohrig on December 23, 1954 in Omaha, NE. Frank retired from Northern Natural Gas. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Cotner Lodge #297, and Order of the Eastern Star Columbia Chapter #275. He enjoyed golfing.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Camilla; and brother, Jerry. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Margaret; children, Gail (Dennis) Schmidt of Cortland, NE and Mark (Annette) Dougherty of Alvo, NE; seven grandchildren, Carrie (Chris) Jones of Lincoln, NE, Kelly (Tyler) Mandelko of Omaha, NE, Jamie (Drew) Granatowiz of Gretna, NE, Nicholas (Mandy) Dougherty of Baraboo, WI, Justin (Angie) Dougherty of Alvo, NE, Krista (Greg) Webber, and Dana Dougherty (s.o., Keith Duff) all of Lincoln, NE; thirteen great-grandchildren, Riley, Thayer, Lawson, Kyler, Shaylee, Karli, McKenzie, Brandon, Luke, Jenna, Blayke, Braydon, and Savannah; and one great-granddaughter on the way.

Graveside service is 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park. Condolences can be left at www.lincolnccfh.com.

