Visitation will be Saturday and Sunday, December 12th and 13th from 1:00 to 8:00 at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury. Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury, 11th and G Streets. Interment will follow the service at the Fairbury Cemetery. Memorials to Grace Lutheran Church or Frank Rice Baseball Scholarship. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com