Frank R. “Butch” Jedlicka

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Dorothy, of Lincoln and their daughter Kathleen (Ryan) Kohler of Roca, NE; daughters Joan Menard of Fremont, Colleen Jedlicka of Texas, and Barbara Jedlicka of Stanton; sister Catherine Novacek of Schuyler; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler, Father Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home-North Chapel with a rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Thursday from 9:30-10:30 at the church. Interment will be in the Schuyler Cemetery with a funeral lunch following at the St. Mary's Social Center. Svoboda Funeral Home of Schuyler is handling arrangements for the family. Memorials can be directed towards ARC of Colfax County or Divine Mercy Parish. Online condolences may be left at www.svobodafuneralhome.net.